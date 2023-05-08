Linda Sayle Allison, 76 Published 11:12 am Monday, May 8, 2023

Linda Sayle Allison, wife of Don Allison, passed away peacefully at her Teasdale home on May 6, 2023.

Linda was born to the late Isaac E. and Sue Whitten Sayle on March 1, 1947, in Charleston. Linda’s passions in life were faith, family, music, and friends. Her love and enthusiasm for music began early in life while learning to play the piano.

Linda was the drum major at Charleston High School and later became a Rebelette at Ole Miss. She continued to give the gift of music as pianist of the First Presbyterian Church in Charleston, MS for over 50 years. She also enjoyed learning to play new instruments including dulcimer, guitar, mandolin and ukelele. Linda’s love for her family was evident as she was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She showed her love to her family with an open door, a delicious warm meal, or even a new handsewn item of clothing to wear. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren knew her as “Granny” and always had a permanent spot in her lap. She enjoyed traveling to Mt. View, AR with her husband, Don, for a weekend filled with bluegrass music, reading books, and socializing with her friends.

The family left behind to cherish her loving memory includes her husband of 56 years, Don Allison of Teasdale,; two daughters, Angela Brasell (Michael) of Batesville; Suzan Allison of Hernando; two brothers, Ike Sayle (Elaine) of Charleston and Johnny Sayle (Jennifer) of Heber Springs, AR; three grandchildren, Alli McBrayer (Seth) of Waco, TX, Tres Brasell (CiCi) of Batesville, and Janie Fowler (Cole) of Batesville, and five great grandchildren, Ann Lewis, Jackson, Sloane, John Wallace, and Finn. She also left behind a host of nieces and nephews that she cared for deeply.

Linda was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, her granddaughter Lucy Brasell, and many other loved ones.

The family will have a private funeral service on Tuesday morning, May 9, at the Batesville Presbyterian Church with an interment at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

The family would like to invite all friends to Lamar Yard in Oxford on Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. for a celebration of her life with music and fellowship.