George Wesley Taylor, 87 Published 11:17 am Monday, May 8, 2023

George Wesley Taylor, 87, of Sardis passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 10, from 11 a.m. until noon, and the funeral service will begin at noon in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home.

George was born Jan. 11, 1936, in Panola County to the late Pascal Taylor and Virgil Leeton Taylor. He was a simple man who loved working his house and keeping a beautiful yard. He retired after over 30 years of service with MDOT. George previously served in the National Guard.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brother, James Robert Taylor and his sister, Patsy Kirk.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Patricia Jaudon, his brother, Charles Taylor (Brenda), and numerous nieces, nephew, and extended family.