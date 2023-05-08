Catherine Huffstickler Stengel, 87 Published 11:20 am Monday, May 8, 2023

Catherine Huffstickler Stengel, 87, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, KS.

Funeral services were Monday, May 8, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville, with the interment at Longtown Cemetery in Crenshaw. The family received friends Sunday evening, at Wells Funeral Home.

Catherine was born on Sept. 7, 1935, to the late Vardaman Huffstickler and Lorena Workman Bronson in Crenshaw. She was a devoted homemaker throughout her lifetime. Catherine was a member of the Red Hat Society and loved spending time with her family and friends. She read the entire Bible six times and enjoyed crafting.

The family she leaves behind to cherish her precious memory include her two children, Teresa Dowling (Wayne) of St. George, KS, and Mark Rodgers (the late Patty) of Memphis; six siblings, Betty Chrestman (the late S.W.), Phillip Bronson (Barbara), Marty Huffstickler (Denise), Pat Huffstickler, Phyllis Montgomery, and Marion Walling; three grandchildren, Amanda Stanzel (Derek), Mark Rodgers, Jr. (Jennifer), and Kimberly Rodgers (Kevin); and four great grandchildren, Hailey, Katy, Hannah, and Kiley Stanzel.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, David Andrew Stengel; and 4 siblings, Ronald Huffstickler, Carolyn Polince, Sonny Huffstickler, and Earl Vincet Conner.