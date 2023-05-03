Senior Night chance to learn money skills Published 1:25 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

All high school seniors are encouraged to attend a “Kick-off To A Bright Future” event at the First Security Bank Trust Building (275 Hwy. 6W) on May 17. Parents and guardians are welcome to attend.

The Senior Night will begin at 5:30 with refreshments, door prizes, and sound financial information for the young adults.

Belinda Morris, the bank’s Community Development officer, said the event is an opportunity for Panola County seniors to learn important financial principles as they prepare to transition into adulthood.

Topics covered will include budgeting, college expenses, managing debit and credit cards, financial safety, and learning money management when living away from home.

To register, email morris at bmorris@firstsecuritybk.com, or call 662-563-9311, Ext. 1130.