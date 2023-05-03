Property Transfers Published 2:09 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Property transfers between April 24 – 28, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Kimberly Johnson to Sarahi Blanco and Alejandro Solis Cruz, Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Larry Anthony “Tony” Trusty to Devin Anthony Maples, Part of Lot 12 of the Parkview Subdivision.

Phyllis Lynn Dolan to Joshua S. Cobb, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 10, Range 5 West.

Rita C. Willingham to Kirk C. Willingham and Alison Willingham Thomas, A parcel in Section 17, Township 9, Range 7 West.

Mildred Banks Still to David and Jennifer Jenkins, Lot 1 of Green Acres Subdivision.

Leslie Young Woodard, et al. to Keith A. Washington, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

David Bailey, Sr. to Timothy and Dana Coleman, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Gloria Shellman to Rondie and Romancia Edwards, Fraction of Lots 10 and 11, Second Addition to Sunrise Hill Subdivision.

Daniel Westerfield and Jennifer Alexander to Moore Brothers Land Management, LLC, East Half of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Joshua Cobb to Johnathon Hawkins and Savanna Varner, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Katie Ford to Jimmy and Earneste Hall, All of Lot 3 of the Concrete Block & Tile Company Subdivision.

William Hugh Stubblefield, III, et al. to Larry Trusty, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Johnnie Gail Darby to Amanda Darby Christopher, Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 27 North, Range 3 East.

Taylor and Abigail Maddux to Betty Gilbert, Lot 39 of Wildwood Subdivision.

The Estate of Willie Raymond Parker to Keshawn Howell, Lot 5 of Cole-Owen Subdivision.

Jane Anderson Williams, et al. to PAXLAND, LLC, Land in Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Russell Woods to Jeremy and Amber Yates, Lot 30 of the proposed Dogwood Subdivision.

Tonya Klytta to David and Jennifer Jenkins, The North 76.666 feet of Lot 3, Block 13, City of Batesville.

David Tabor to David and Audrey Tabor, Tract 30, Addition to Greenhill Subdivision.

Stacy V. Glover (deceased) to Glennie G. Bernard, et al., A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Litt Enterprise, LLC to Larry and Mary Dianne Eason, Fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Mary Ann Favazza to The Mary Ann Favazza Living Trust, A part of Section 1, Township 7, Range 6.

Verneda Norwood to Janice McKinney, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Cheap Home Finders, Inc. to Elizabeth Brockway and Rebecca Brockway, A 1.1-acre part of Lot 13, Lakewood Village Subdivision.

Jody Henderson to Sandra Moss, Part of Lot 1 of Block 33, Town of Sardis.

Jackie and Peggy Montgomery to Jack Bond, Lots 29 and 30, Section D, Hideaway Hills Subdivision.

Sardis Express, LLC and Graves Oil Company to Sardis Investment, LLC, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Michael I. Dorr, et al. to J’Anthony Wright, A part of Block 14 of the Town of Sardis.

George Beeler to Luis Castillo, Fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Hunter Lee Bonesteel and Dallas Michelle Bonesteel to Russell Lee Bonesteel and Rhonda Faye Bonesteel, A fractional part of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Casey and Amanda Rose to Debra Henley, 1 acre in the Northwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Winnie Kizer to Rico Marshall, Two tracts of land in Section 25, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.