Panola County Jail Log Published 11:08 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

April 24

Joshua Jeremiah Brooks, 350 London Cv., Southaven, charged with DUI (other).

Stacy Lamont Draper, Jr., 2280 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Brandon Casey Henderson, 3073 Sees Chapel Rd., Sarah, charged with violation of probation.

Nathan Myron Camp, 327 Chapel Town Rd., Courtland, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

April 25

Steven Maurice Toliver, 7763 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

April 26

Patrick Lamond Coleman, 3328 Waldrup Rd., Batesville, charged with no insurance, improper equipment, expired tag, and possession of paraphernalia.

Kenneth Wayne Bailey, 1489 County Rd., New Albany, charged with DUI (third).

DeAnthony Cortez Smith, 3110 Gin St., Sardis, charged with sexual battery and touching a child for lustful purposes.

Justin Jerome Roberts. 3754 Tocowa Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault, vandalism, and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

David Michael Diggs, 347 Jones Road Ext., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Otis Darrell Sanders, 421 Alonzo Gipson Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

April 27

Jeremiah Antwoyne Frost, 4058 Pleasant Grove Rd., Como, charged with two counts of contempt of court.

Quarnedric L. Carrothers, 1038 Suncrest St., Oxford, charged with speeding, no insurance, no seatbelt, no drivers license, and no tag.

Julian Vaughn, 120 Field St., Batesville, charged with driving while license suspended, running a stop sign, possession of stolen property, and held on an outstanding warrant.

Marcus Weasley Tyson, 508 Meadow Ln., Oxford, charged with DUI other.

Kemesha Antravia Lee, 91H Elbert Smith Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and violation of the window tint ordinance.

Madyson Renee Rowsey, 609 Herron Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI (other).

Jacquenthis Normand Ford, 317 Arizona St., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Alissia Unique Johnson, 304 Pearl St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Christopher Chase Pruett, 839 CR 50, Water Valley, charged with possession of a controlled substance and no tag.

Jimmy Neal Scott, 1407 E. Jefferson St., Brownsville, TX, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Aisha M. Vaughn, 318 Edgar Ave., Clarksdale, charged with malicious mischief and burglary.

April 28

Temetric D. Williams, 352 Mary Woods Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Cory Antonio Nelson, 328 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, charged with following too closely, disorderly conduct/failure to comply, and possession of a firearm by felon.

Demetria Lavelle Butler, 243 Coon Butler Rd., Sardis, charged with two counts of simple assault.

John Dillion Belluso, Skyline Motel, Hwy. 51, Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Terrance Kevell Flenorl, 1610 Crescent Ln., Southaven, served the weekend on a sentence.

Latoya Milan, 287 Dishmon Rd., Como, charged with simple domestic violence and disorderly conduct.

April 29

Devin J. Jones, 17044 Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with DUI.

Javontez Jaishonne Gale, 308 E. Lee St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Eric Lamont Hammond, 13927A Alonzo Gibson Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Trenishia Lashay Cox, 81 Walnut Rd., Sardis, charged with shoplifting.

Keenan Darun Draper, 4063 Central Academy Rd., Sardis, charged with sale of a controlled substance, window tint violation, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Robert Gene Liggins, 189 Hwy. 30E, Oxford, arrested on an outstanding warrant.

April 30

Temetric Darrell Williams, 332 Mary Woods Rd., Como, charged with disorderly conduct.

Dewayne Keith Williams, 265 Chuck Pollard Rd., Clarksdale, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Christy Lynn Darby, 4536 Pope-Crowder Rd., Pope, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Kenyati Leshey Keglar, 30 Nell St., Charleston, charged with DUI (other).

Nathaniel Lee Fewell, 19451 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, charged with simple assault.

Marcus Anthony Leverson, 201 Evelyn St., Senatobia, charged with DUI (other).

Latreavio Demario Glasper, 1145 Squirrel Lake Rd., Sledge, charged with DUI (other).

David Ray Jamison, Jr., 314 6th St., Marks, charged with DUI (other), no insurance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Corderia Cortez Jones, 210 Fifth St., Falcon, charged with DUI (other).

Dantaye Martez Walton, 200 Hwy. 51S, Batesville, charged with DUI (other), no drivers license, and no insurance.

James Andrew Hamilton, no address listed, charged with domestic violence and simple assault.