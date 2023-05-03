Letter to the Editor – Wake up and stand up Published 1:55 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Dear Editor,

In a recent article that was published by an anonymous Batesville resident that I read and found to be very disturbed at the least. I as well want the “good people” of the city of Batesville to be informed on what is going on in the town.

To start off I want the people to know that I am Pastor Melvin Ellis whom was referred to in the letter as “the preacher.” Now all the preliminaries are out of the way I’ve made it known who the “the preacher” is we can move forward.

I want the city of Batesville to realize what has happened, what is happening, and what will continue to happen until we as a community come together no matter the color of someone skin. We are all human being and we should be treated with the upmost respect.

On March 17, 2023, a mentally challenge young lady was treated like I would say a god but most people now days treats dogs better than humans so I will just say her rights were taken away.

We expect our men in blue to protect and serve not to leave her with a fracture clavicle bone and bruises. We want to be treated fair and equal. How can the mayor be labeled as a cancer to the city?

Is it because he saw the video and agreed with us that is was unjust to the young lady as to what the police officer did to her? Ask yourself if it was your mother, your daughter, or wife how would you see it then?

Often times we know something can be wrong but because we want to “back the blue at all cost” we won’t stand up. All I know is the mayor is simply doing his job as a leader. But with the information that I gathered the chief, the BPD, aldermen, as well as some citizens feel and may even believe that the mayor should stand for wrong.

Let’s face it. The mayor is not a cancer and he is not the problem. It’s not the mayor’s actions that will be the downfall it’s the BPD along with the aldermans who are standing by and not doing anything.

Along with myself and other leaders we do not agree with it and we will not go along to get along with any injustice that we see nor will we stand for it. Several of the leaders along with myself had a meeting with the mayor and he informed us of the BPD and the Board of Aldermans had all met and did not see anything wrong with the video.

It was a unanimous vote, they all voted that fracturing a clavicle bone is ok. You be the judge…is it? All this is not misleading information or trying to get you to see it our way.

As we look at some of the offices held in this town we have to consider at some point when there ever be a change. Because if we do not change and get new people in office we will continue to get the same results.

As a black race of people why do we spend so much money, time, and effort of going to school and getting all this education and then turn around and be afraid to run for any public office? Why? Why? Why?

As I come to close with my letter I am asking the citizens of Batesville to come together and stand together for righteousness this includes the mayor, BPD, the aldermans, and the community.

My Bible tells me in Romans 8:31 that what shall we then say to those things? If God be for us, who can be against us?

I Corinthians 15:58: Therefore my beloved brothers be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain.

Humbly Submitted,

Pastor Melvin Ellis

Batesville