Lady Tigers open playoffs with win Published 1:14 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Having taken a week off after wrapping up a regional championship, the South Panola softball Lady Tigers flexed its muscles with a 11-1 five-inning win over Clinton at home Friday (April 28) in round one of the North 6A State playoffs.

Game two of the best-of-three series was played Monday (May 1) at Clinton where the Lady Tigers lost a 1-0 decision.

Game three returned to the South Panola campus on Tuesday (May 2), after press time.

The winner of the series takes on Madison Central beginning Friday.

South Panola (22-4) led 2-0 after three innings before putting up a five-spot in the following frame. Clinton got on the board with a run in the fifth only to have the Lady Tigers plate four runs in the bottom half.

Makenzie Houston drove in three runs with a single and triple while Gracey Harbour drove in a pair of runs with three singles.

Nia Fondern added two doubles with Kaleigh Cobb delivered two singles. Addison Sanders drove in a run with a double while Grady Beck Wilson, Hailey Heafner and Sadie Bright contributed with singles.

Harbour picked up the win in the circle with six strikeouts on two hits and one walk.