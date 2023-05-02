Tigers Fall to Clinton Published 6:20 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

South Panola baseball drew a tough assignment in the first round of the North 6A State Playoffs last week when they were matched with the Clinton Arrows. The Tigers lost 11-0 at Clinton in game 1, and dropped game 2 here 3-0 on Friday, April 28. Michael Johnson pitched a complete game in the season finale, giving up just the three runs, but the Tiger bats couldn’t break through to extend the series. South Panola finished the season 14-13-1.