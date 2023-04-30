Sitton earns UM highest academic award Published 7:55 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

Caleb Sitton of Courtland, majoring in law studies, was among the more than 70 University of Mississippi students to receive a 2023 Marcus Elvis Taylor Memorial Medal, the university’s highest academic award.

The honorees were recognized for their achievements on April 13 with a dinner at The Inn at Ole Miss and a ceremony at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

The Taylor Medals were established at UM in 1904 by Dr. William A. Taylor of Booneville in memory of his son, an honored 1871 alumnus of the university. The award recognizes no more than 1 percent of the student body each year.