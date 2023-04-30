Muddy Alexander playing Yalo-Ribbon Festival Published 3:36 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

Staff Report

Muddy Alexander, a blazing singer and songwriter from Taylor, will provide Oakland’s Yalo-Ribbon Festival with a blend of blues, R&B, and classic soul on May 13 in downtown Oakland on Oak, Hickory, and Holly Streets.

“Muddy’s high energy, gritty guitar, and vocal performance will move you out of your seat. If you’re in the mood for some good blues and feel good RB, you don’t want to miss this. He will be performing trackside at the railroad, so we’ve asked him to include a few railroad and train songs,” said Stephanie Patterson, the festival’s music chair.

The festival also features food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, railroad history and memories and Oakland’s Giant Cake Walk. Vendors wanting to participate should contact festival chair Luanne Taylor Brooks at 662-688-3800.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. T-shirts and Cake Walk tickets will be sold on site.