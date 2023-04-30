Magnolia Grove planning open house

Published 11:09 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

By Staff reports

Oxford native Phap Trien announced that the Monastics of Magnolia Grove Monastery plan an open house May 20 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Attendees will be given guided tours of the Magnolia Grove Meditation Practice Center, experience the music of the center and be served vegan Asian cuisine and beverages for meals and refreshment.

Magnolia Grove open house events are well attended and registration is required. Magnolia Grove is located at 123 Towles Road, Batesville.

For more information about the free event, visit the website www.magnoliagrovemonastery.org or call the office at 662-267-6437.

 

