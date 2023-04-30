Advance planning event slated for May 20 Published 11:03 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

North Mississippi Rural Legal Services will host a game called “Hello” at Oxford University United Methodist Church Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The game is designed to encourage fun and meaningful discussions among players about what matters most if a serious or critical health problem occurs due to accident or illness.

The first 50 registered participants will receive a $25 gift certificate. Every player can receive up to $90 in gift cards for participating in research, and complimentary refreshments will be provided to all players. Anyone can play.

To register, call or text Al Cutturini at 662-260-6571 or email hello.nmrls@gmail.com to reserved a seat.