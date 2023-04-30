Advance planning event slated for May 20

Published 11:03 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

By Staff reports

North Mississippi Rural Legal Services will host a game called “Hello” at Oxford University United Methodist Church  Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

The game is designed to encourage fun and meaningful discussions among players about what matters most if a serious or critical health problem occurs due to accident or illness. 

The first 50 registered participants will receive a $25 gift certificate.  Every player can receive up to $90 in gift cards for participating in research, and complimentary refreshments will be provided to all players. Anyone can play.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

To register, call or text Al Cutturini at 662-260-6571 or email hello.nmrls@gmail.com to reserved a seat.

 

 

More Batesville & Beyond

Muddy Alexander playing Yalo-Ribbon Festival

Magnolia Grove planning open house

Sitton earns UM highest academic award

Burchfield awarded Teacher Prep Scholarship

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow