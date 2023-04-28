Parnell honored as Who’s Who member

Published 4:05 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

By Staff reports

Caroline Parnell of Batesville, who is pursuing a bachelor’s of science in hospitality management, was honored April 14 as a part of the 2022-23 class of Who’s Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi.

Parnell was in the company of 201 Ole Miss students who were recognized with the distinction during a ceremony at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

Who’s Who Among Students is a respected honor program recognizing seniors who excel academically and demonstrate leadership and community service on and off campus.

