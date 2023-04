Civic Center Hosts Flea Market Published 10:42 am Friday, April 28, 2023

Jill Riley and her daughter Megan show off their gourmet pickles and sauces at the Southern Flea Market and Marketplace held April 22-23 at the Batesville Civic Center. The event was well attended both days, and organizers said there are plans to bring the sale back to Batesville again next year. (Glennie Pou)