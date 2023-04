C.B. Vance Camp sets meeting Published 2:43 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

The Captain C.B. Vance Camp #1669 Sons of Confederate Veterans will have a meeting at the Batesville Public Library at 7 p.m. on May 1. All male descendants of Confederate soldiers are welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Donald Wright, Jr., at 662-934-6211.