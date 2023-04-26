Register for free shred event set for April 29 Published 8:30 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Staff Report

AARP MS will hold a free shed event on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at the main branch of First Security Bank on Hwy. 6W.

The organization offers the service in communities around the state in the ongoing effort to combat financial fraud and misuse of personal information, especially among senior citizens.

AARP MS asked that people register at www.events.aarp.org/batesvshred before arriving with their documents to be shredded, but walk ups will also be served. Any financial and personal paperwork will be shredded on site, free of charge once accepted.