One killed in Hwy. 305 crash

Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By Staff reports

On Friday, April 21, at approximately 1:33 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 305 in Desoto County.

A 2019 Kia driven by 71-year-old Betty B. Greer of Como, traveled south on Highway 305 when it collided with a 2022 Honda Motorcycle driven by 32-year-old William W. Coleman of Oxford,  traveling south on Highway 305. William W. Coleman received fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

