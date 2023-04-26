ND track qualifies for state Published 6:16 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

The North Delta School track and field team qualified for the MAIS North 3A State meet after a strong district finish Saturday. The North State meet will be held at Clarksdale Lee Academy with field events slated for Wednesday and running events held Saturday, April 29.

In the girls division, Cadie Coker finished fourth in the 400 meters while the 1600 and 3200 meter relay teams placed third.

On the boys side, Will Corbin won the 1600 meters while teammate Mason Fly came in fourth.

Brady Harris finished second in the 100 meters with Tucker Bryant took fourth in the 300 meter hurdles.

The Green Wave boys 400 and 800 meter relay teams captured second and third in the 1600 meters.