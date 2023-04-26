ND falls to DeSoto Central, starts playoffs Published 6:12 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

1 of 2

DeSoto Central blew open a close game with a five-run seventh inning to defeat the North Delta Green Wave 11-4 on Thursday (April 20) in the final regular season baseball game for both schools.

The Jaguars (16-12) led 6-0 before the homesteading Green Wave closed the gap to 6-4 after five innings. DeSoto Central put the game away with five runs in the seventh.

Hunter Carpenter and Trey Drumheller had two singles each with Deacon Downs, Baylor Scammon and J.T. Brooks adding singles for North Delta, who fell to 23-12 on the season.

Five pitchers, Kolby Baker, Clayton Hentz, Scammon, Kevin Hill and Alex Jackson toed the rubber for the Green Wave.

North Delta opened up round one of the MAIS AAA playoffs Tuesday (April 25) against Carroll Academy (Greenwood) in game one of the best-of-three series.

Game two and three, if necessary moves to Carroll Friday beginning at 4 p.m.