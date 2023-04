Joe David Warrington, 81 Published 11:53 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Joe David Warrington, 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Batesville on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 1, at the Crowder Baptist Church with the interment to follow at Crowder Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday evening, April 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.