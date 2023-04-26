First Regional celebrates National Library Week Published 4:15 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

First Regional Library encourages all community members to visit their local library for National Library Week through April 29 to explore all the things these libraries have to offer.

Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print, to audiobooks and eBooks. But there’s so much more to the story of libraries.

Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, storytimes, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures and more.

First Regional Library offers a wide array of programs, classes, and resources, including the Libby and Hoopla platforms for eBooks and audiobooks, HeritageQuest genealogy, Transparent Language, Learn-a-Test and more.

Libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for job seekers, small businesses and entrepreneurs.

If you haven’t checked out your local library lately, you’re missing the full story. Stop by for a visit to celebrate with activities for all ages all week.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

First Regional Library has 14 branches and serves the counties of DeSoto, Lafayette, Panola, Tate and Tunica in Northwest Mississippi.