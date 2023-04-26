Cutting Carbon Footprints: Solar farm groundbreaking held on Hwy. 6W Published 4:30 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Staff Report

More than 30 companies from across the country pulled together to cut their carbon footprint by investing in the first solar project to be developed in Panola County last week. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by state and local officials, and marks the beginning of a new industry in the county.

The 6.6-megawatt (MWdc) Panola I Solar Farm, located at the corner of Hwy. 6W and Tubbs Rd., is the first of three solar projects launched by Clearloop, in partnership with the local power company, Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association (TVEPA), and with the support of the Panola Partnership economic development office.

Combined, the three projects will prevent over one billion pounds of carbon from entering the atmosphere and generate enough renewable, cost-effective energy to power approximately 3,000 homes annually.

Clearloop is directly using funds from these 30+ diverse organizations to help cut their carbon footprint by supporting the development of new solar projects that will inject renewable, carbon-free electricity into the local grid for the next 40 years.

The Panola I Solar Farm is supported by organizations including Vista Equity Partners and 21 of their portfolio companies, Uber, Oak View Group/GOAL, Infoblox , FarmHouse Fresh, Chicory Wealth, Goodr, Patch, Grandma Mae’s Country Naturals, Aether Diamonds, Coolperx, and Material Bank.

The second project supporter will be announced later this year.

The third project is supported by Vanderbilt University as part of its commitment to carbon neutrality.

“We welcomed the opportunity to partner with Clearloop with open arms because we see it as a way to not only support our existing industries, but also to attract more companies and industries into our community to drive economic growth, while providing jobs for a new workforce,” said Joe Azar, Executive Director of Economic Development for Panola County. “Thanks to the pioneering leadership of TVEPA, by breaking ground on the first solar project in the county, not only are we showing that our community embraces innovation, but also that we’re open for business.”

“As a local power company serving Northwest Mississippi and driving economic growth through electrification for over 80 years, our top priority is providing superior service to our customers. As the electrical grid evolves, maintaining our legacy requires that we provide cost-effective electricity from renewable sources,” said Brad Robison, CEO of TVEPA. “We are proud to partner with Clearloop, a Silicon Ranch company, to drive more economic development and provide our community with reliable, locally produced renewable energy at rates that are among the lowest in the Southeast for years to come.”