Coles Point plans hot dog fundraiser

Published 10:00 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By Staff reports

Staff Report

Coles Point Fire Department will host a hamburger and hot dog fundraiser at the station on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Volunteer firefighters in Panola County have their departments funded with support from the Board of Supervisors and the State of Mississippi’s Fire Fund, but fundraisers and donations are necessary to keep the latest gear and equipment available.

Also at Saturday’s event Coles Point fire officials will be taking applications and answering questions from individuals interested in joining the department. 

Dwindling numbers of volunteers across the county, and state, has hampered rural fire protection efforts in recent years, and local departments are making moves to counter that decline.

Coles Point Fire Department is located at 1270 Sardis Lake Drive. To make a donation, or for more information, call 901-497-3352.

 

