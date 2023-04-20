Marvel Ann Goodwin Norton, 88 Published 2:14 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Marvel Ann Goodwin Norton, 88, of Senatobia, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – DeSoto, in Southaven. Marvel Ann was born on May 28, 1934, to Hattie Marguerite Branch and Charles Bryant Goodwin.

She was a very faithful lifelong member of Crenshaw Baptist Church, where she taught adult Sunday School, sang in the choir and was an occasional soloist. She was an avid reader and adoring grandmother. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes one son, John Norton (Pat) of Senatobia; two sisters, Lucy Malone and Martha Sellers, both of Crenshaw; three brothers, Hal Goodwin (Alice) of Marietta, GA, Bob Goodwin (June) and Ronnie Goodwin (Linda), all of Crenshaw; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Charlie Murry Goodwin, Prentis W. Goodwin, James Ed Goodwin, and Saranell Goodwin Fraizer.

A visitation will be held at Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Senatobia Chapel, on Monday, April 24, from 2-3 p.m. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Interment will follow in Longtown Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Senatobia Health and Rehab Beauty Shop Fund.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to serve the Norton family during this difficult time.