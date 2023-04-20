Lorene Vaughan Jones, 79 Published 1:53 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Lorene Vaughan Jones, 79, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at her home in Batesville.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at the Shiloh United Methodist Church with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. The interment will follow there at the Church Cemetery.

Lorene was born on June 1, 1943 to the late William Ernest Vaughan and Jenny Hazel Darby Vaughan in Batesville.

Lorene and her late husband, Joel, were faithful members of Jumper’s Chapel Methodist Church in Water Valley, where he pastored for 32 years. She took great pride in her role as a pastor’s wife and stay-at-home mother to her three children. One of her greatest blessings in life was when she became a grandmother and great grandmother. Lorene’s faithfulness and love for her family never went unnoticed.

The family left behind to cherish her precious memory include her two children, Jenny Jones Sullivant (Scott), and Jason Jones both of Batesville, MS; 6 grandchildren, Anna Camp, Ali Gurley, Parker Jones, Bailey Sullivant, Payton Jones, and Grace Jones; 12 great grandchildren, Aiden Sullivant, Caden Camp, Everette Camp, Holden Camp, Riley Mills Camp, Adelyn Gurley, Avery Gurley, Waverly Gurley, Iyla Jones, Addy Jones, Ivy Jones, and Dax Jones.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Joel Eugene Jones, and one daughter, Angie Jones Ellis. She is also preceded in death by four siblings, Bill Vaughan, Natalia Moore, Ernestine Vick, and Harold Vaughan.