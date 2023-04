Emberly Jade Roden Published 1:46 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Emberly Jade Roden, daughter of Emily Toliver and Matthew Roden, passed away before making her arrival. In addition to her parents, her big brother, Coleson Roden, is left behind to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. until the memorial service begins at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Bro. Jeremy Hankins will be officiating.