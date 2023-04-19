Property Transfers Published 11:43 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Property transfers between April 10-14, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

James Gould, Jeffrey Gould and Richard Phillips to CDCP Investments, LLC, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Sharman Smith, Teresa Myers and Gil Bridges to Clarktown, LLC, Blocks 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, Block G of Court Place Subdivision.

Jack’s Family Restaurants, LP to SCF RC Funding IV, LLC, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance, Inc. to Sonali Investments, LLC, Lots 12, 13 and 14 of Block 1 of the Original Town of Crowder, Third Addition, Section 31, Township 27 North, Range 2 West.

Dorotha Smith & Living Trust to Jaime Dozier, Lot 18, Sardis Lakes Estates, Section B.

David Shaun Anderson to Wanda Anderson, A parcel of land in Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Rickey and Angela McIver to Austin McKiver, Fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 5 West, also being Lots 64, 63 and 73, Sardis Lake Estates.

Charles and Tiffany Feathers to Derek and Natasha Busby, A part of Lot 24, Block 28 of the City of Batesville.

Jimmy R. Street to Justin Crockett, Two tracts of land in Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Montgomery & Montgomery, LLC to Larry and Chase Montgomery, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

The Joyce W. Whitaker Revocable Trust to Lakewood Estates Subdivision, Lakewood Estates Subdivision (All Lots).

The Joyce W. Whitaker Revocable Trust to Robert and Rebecca Reed, Lakewood Estates Subdivision, Lot 4.

Michael D. French to Evan Doubleday, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

North Central MS Land Clearing, LLC to Dalton Lee McCollum and John Wesley McCollum, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

The Estate of Charles D. Scruggs, Deceased, to LFK Properties, LLC, Part of Lots 8 and 9, Block B of Maxey Subdivision.

Frank West to Ronnie and Nita Taylor, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Maria Bush to Ashley McCann, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Sarah Lacy to Brooks and Stuart Lacy, Lot 10, Section 31, Township 28 North, Range 2 East and the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 6, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Mary Joslin to Mary and Jason Joslin, Lot 26 of Westmoreland Heights Subdivision; a fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 6 West; and a fraction of Lot 2, Block 17 (Town of Sardis).

Shawna Jeffcoat to Jason Welch, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 10 South, Range 6 West, containing 4.44 acres, more or less.

Druetto Construction to Georgia Hall, Lot 122, Keating Grove Subdivision.

Phelps Holdings, LLC to Ebone Chapman, Lot 5, Addition to Keating Grove Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Randel and Dorothy Jones to Leath Donahou, Two tracts of land in Section 28, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

RC Holdings, LLC to Southern Pearl Properties, LLC, Lot 17, Block 38, Short Subdivision, Town of Sardis.

Jessie Mae Golden to Clifton Golden, James Earl Land and Jimmy Lee Golden, A part of Lot 7 of Block 9 of the Town of Como.

John Wesley and Jacqueline Wright Reed to John Wesley and Jacqueline Wright Reed, Fraction of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Christine Goodnight to Gerald and Gracie Lee Rogers, A part of Block 38 in the Town of Sardis.

A&M Investment Properties, LLC to Howard Family Farms, LLC, A fractional part of the East Half of Section 4, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

A&M Investment Properties, LLC to Barry and Summer Howard, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

David Russell to Rodolfo Villareal, Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Gerald and Gracie Lee Rogers to Patricia Coaten, Fraction of Block 38, Town of Sardis.

Howard Lee Davis to Mae Bell Dean, Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.