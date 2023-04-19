Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

April 11

7:23 a.m. – Dettor St., 74 year old male with possible stroke.

9:56 a.m. – Hwy. 51S near No Worries Autos Sales, 18-wheeler tire blowout.

12:37 p.m. – Love’s Travel Stop, female has fallen and is feeling dizzy.

1:03 p.m.  – Hwy. 6 and Medical Center Dr., two vehicle accident, no injuries.

3:19 p.m. – Don Butler Rd., 18 wheeler with 200 gallons of diesel on fire.

7:14 p.m. – Pollard St., male subject with possible alcohol poisoning, EMT also en route.

April 12

7:27 a.m. – Randy Hendrix Dr., Crisis Center, smoke alarm.

9:20 a.m. – Woodland Dr., Diversicare, fire alarm.

3:31 p.m. – South Panola Junior High School, vehicle leaking fuel.

April 13

2:27 p.m. – Jackson St., 71 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard also en route.

5:56 p.m. – Mill Cross Rd. and Hwy. 6, one vehicle accident.

7:06 p.m. –  Hwy. 6 and I-55, two vehicle accident, roadway is blocked

8:55 p.m. – Pine Lane, 27 year old male with chest pains.

April 14

9:10 a.m. – Hemlock Rd., 90 year old male, has fallen.

11:05 a.m. – Hwy. 6W, Cornerstone Rehabilitation, subject is light headed and dizzy.

1:54 p.m. – Country Club Rd., alarm sounding.

6:26 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Sonic area, vehicle accident with unknown injuries, Lifeguard also en route.

April 15

9:51 a.m. – Hwy. 61S, Skyline Motel, female has a broken leg and chest pains.

12:50 p.m. – Hwy. 35S, tractor on fire. 

6:56 p.m. – Van Voris St., TK’s store, injuries reported from a fight.

April 16

10:47 a.m. – Armstrong St., 82 year old female has fallen, needs lift assist.

April 17

10:42 a.m. – Claude St., 45 year old female, possible heart attack.

12:06 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, van reported off the road, unknown injuries.

12:29 p.m – Baker St., 45 year old female with low oxygen, Lifeguard also en route.

1:06 p.m. – Area between Zaxby’s and Planters Bank, grass and trees on fire between the businesses.

4:35 p.m. – Willa St., female complaining she is sick, Lifeguard also en route.

7:25 p.m. – Armstrong, female with leg pain and wants to go to the ER, Lifeguard also en route.

 

