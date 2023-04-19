Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
April 11
7:23 a.m. – Dettor St., 74 year old male with possible stroke.
9:56 a.m. – Hwy. 51S near No Worries Autos Sales, 18-wheeler tire blowout.
12:37 p.m. – Love’s Travel Stop, female has fallen and is feeling dizzy.
1:03 p.m. – Hwy. 6 and Medical Center Dr., two vehicle accident, no injuries.
3:19 p.m. – Don Butler Rd., 18 wheeler with 200 gallons of diesel on fire.
7:14 p.m. – Pollard St., male subject with possible alcohol poisoning, EMT also en route.
April 12
7:27 a.m. – Randy Hendrix Dr., Crisis Center, smoke alarm.
9:20 a.m. – Woodland Dr., Diversicare, fire alarm.
3:31 p.m. – South Panola Junior High School, vehicle leaking fuel.
April 13
2:27 p.m. – Jackson St., 71 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard also en route.
5:56 p.m. – Mill Cross Rd. and Hwy. 6, one vehicle accident.
7:06 p.m. – Hwy. 6 and I-55, two vehicle accident, roadway is blocked
8:55 p.m. – Pine Lane, 27 year old male with chest pains.
April 14
9:10 a.m. – Hemlock Rd., 90 year old male, has fallen.
11:05 a.m. – Hwy. 6W, Cornerstone Rehabilitation, subject is light headed and dizzy.
1:54 p.m. – Country Club Rd., alarm sounding.
6:26 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Sonic area, vehicle accident with unknown injuries, Lifeguard also en route.
April 15
9:51 a.m. – Hwy. 61S, Skyline Motel, female has a broken leg and chest pains.
12:50 p.m. – Hwy. 35S, tractor on fire.
6:56 p.m. – Van Voris St., TK’s store, injuries reported from a fight.
April 16
10:47 a.m. – Armstrong St., 82 year old female has fallen, needs lift assist.
April 17
10:42 a.m. – Claude St., 45 year old female, possible heart attack.
12:06 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, van reported off the road, unknown injuries.
12:29 p.m – Baker St., 45 year old female with low oxygen, Lifeguard also en route.
1:06 p.m. – Area between Zaxby’s and Planters Bank, grass and trees on fire between the businesses.
4:35 p.m. – Willa St., female complaining she is sick, Lifeguard also en route.
7:25 p.m. – Armstrong, female with leg pain and wants to go to the ER, Lifeguard also en route.