Panola County Jail Log Published 11:57 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

April 3

Brittany Brushna Tribble, 363 Singuler Ave., Sledge, charged with simple assault.

Crystal Marie Myers, 957 Roberson Lane, Batesville, charged with contempt of court/failure to appear.

Keddarrious Latrell Wooten, 643B Hudson Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

April 4

Jamarcus Tyvontee Thomas, 107 Percyville St., Sardis, charged with possession of paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Thuron Jacobie Williams, 529 Green Rd., Pope, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Tanesa Mona Hardy, 1635 Partee Rd., Senatobia, arrested on a bench warrant.

Margrett Madalyn Sullivan, 211 Paige Dr., Pope, charged with contempt of court.

John Thomas Munon, 332 Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, charged with improper equipment.

Randy Daniel House, 106 Bradford St., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Jasmine Jashay Fonville, 824 Smart Rd., Como, charged with contempt of court.

April 5

Justin Amory Bell, 18001 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Markeisha Catreese Thomas, 107 Percyville St., Sardis, charged with simple assault and disturbance of a business.

Jamira Alexis Williams, 35 CR 104, Oxford, charged with simple assault and disturbance of a business.

Randy Wayne Leverett, 22 Hwy. 310, Crenshaw, charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Chemuria Rishon Allen, 503 King Rd., Sardis, charged with simple assault and disturbance of a business.

April 6

Joshua Brent George, 61 Connie Lane, Sardis, charged with DUI.

Michael Anthony Tisdale, 1362 Grant Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (third).

Stoney Dale Crawford, 1 CR 390, Water Valley, held on a detention order.

Brittany Lynn Jackson, 419 CR 424, Water Valley, arrested on a bench warrant.

Paul Taylor, 4589 Hwy. 310, Crenshaw, charged with DUI.

April 7

Kenya Latoria Collins,3072 Downing St., Jackson, charged with shoplifting.

Jatavious Ventreal Farmer, 92 Al Johnson Rd., Como, arrested on a bench warrant.

Perry Presley, Jr., 3887 Tom Floyd Rd., Como, charged with possession of stolen property.

Walter Lakendrick Thomas, 918 Lee Jennings Rd., Como, charged with possession of stolen property.

Tevis Devonte Flowers, 8492 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Tyler Presley, 3887 Tom Floyd Rd., Como, charged with simple domestic violence.

April 8

David Lee Griffin, 3439 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Traytavious F. Spiva, 689 Locke Station Rd., Marks, charged with DUI (other), speeding, no drivers license, reckless driving, no tag, colored lights, and no insurance.

Donald Dewayne Todd, 360 Herron Subvision, Courtland, charged with driving while license suspended.

Kelvin Cortez Miller, 208 Warren St., Como, arrested on a bench warrant.

Lekedrick Darnell Whitehead, 1051 Elm St., Marks, charged with possession of paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Nicholas Austin Sheppard, 18001 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, charged with expired tag, possession of paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

April 9

Tomikeatra Sherell Fletcher, 149 Lee Jennings Rd., Como, charged with felony receiving stolen property.

Jamaury Devonte Thornton, 105 Goodhaven Rd., Batesville, charged with petit larceny.

Jarvis Cortrall Johnson, 433 Taylor St., Como, charged with burglary of a commercial building.

John Ginger, 3622 Chapel Town Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI and reckless driving.

Travis Sentel Ware, 8720 Avondale Dr., Southaven, charged with DUI refusal, no insurance, and driving with a suspended license.

Tieasha Dasha Thornton, 311 Lincoln St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Dekeidrickk Sherell Danner, 5009 Nail Rd., Horn Lake, charged with DUI (other).

Demario Kentrell Davis, 330 Center St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Lamarko Shuntrell Hammond, 13927A Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with DUI refusal.

Charico O’Neal Gillard, Water Valley, charged with DUI refusal.