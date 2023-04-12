Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 12:55 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

April 4

4:38 a.m. – Cole Dr., 38 year old man with nausea.

12:07 p.m. – Fudgetown Rd., county requesting assistance with structure fire.

6:34 p.m. – American Legion Park, child with a possible broken shoulder, Lifeguard also en route.

9:12 p.m. – Patton Lane, one car accident, unknown injuries.

April 5

2:54 a.m . – Pine Lodge Rd., behind Walmart, two vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

11:34 a.m. – E. Lee St., overturned 18-wheeler is leaking fluid and oil, no other respondents at this time.

12:31 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., 39 year old female with pain all over.

1:11 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, Piggly Wiggly, male subject has passed out in the store.

2:08 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, Aaron E. Henry Center, female subject unconscious in the parking lot.

2:30 p.m. – Lester St., 55 year old man with possible seizure.

2:32 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, residential fire.

11:44 p.m. – Hwy. 35 in front of Love’s Truck Stop, 18 wheeler roll over with driver injury.

April 6

4:47 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 70 year old female has fallen and injured head.

9:56 p.m. – Lester St., 52 year old female experiencing right arm pain.

11:22 p.m. – Lester St., 15 year old female experiencing difficulty breathing.

April 7

3:18 a.m. – Shamrock Dr., 65 year old female experiencing chest pains.

4:13 a.m. – Bill Wallace Rd., county fire departments requesting water for a structure fire.

3:17 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, Dollar General, elderly male subject having trouble breathing, Lifeguard also en route.

9:03 p.m. – Keating Rd., commercial fire alarm.

April 8

12:31 p.m. – Patton Lane, 18 year old female with left left pain.

1:49 p.m. – College St., 43 year old male with chest pain.

2:16 p.m .- Dickey Dr., 60 year old female with difficulty breathing.

5:02 p.m. – Station 2, caller advises subject is at Station 2, having difficulty breathing.

5:44 p.m. – Eureka St., 80 year old female with chest pain.

8:56 p.m. – Hemlock Rd., caller advises something is on fire in her yard, unable to identify.

April 9

8:35 a.m. – Covenant Dr., Home2Suites, smoke alarm.

12:16 p.m. – Shiloh Rd. & Hwy. 35, county requests assistance with large grass fire that has reached a house, residence is on fire.

April 10

10:13 a.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, fire alarm.

4:25 p.m. – Dettor St., 74 year old male has fallen, needs lift assist.