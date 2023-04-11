Tigers JH sweeps Senatobia, improves to 13-3 Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

The South Panola Junior High Tigers made quick work of Senatobia Monday (April 3) with a doubleheader of the Warriors 11-2 and 12-3 to move their record to 13-3 on the season.

SP 11

Senatobia 2

(Game One)

Eli Goodson recorded two singles as the Tigers pounded out eight hits in the opening game. Holden Daleke and Easton Lightsey threw one inning each on the mound for South Panola.

Anson Bright, Kyson Jenkins and Luke Alexander also added singles while Vandarrius Pollard, Jarrett Toliver and Daleke provided doubles.

SP 12

Senatobia 3

(Game Two)

South Panola completed the sweep in the nightcap as Goodson continued his hot hitting with a double and single. Ryan Davis, Charlie Bowlin and Lightsey contributed with singles while Caige Griffin registered a double.

Griffin tossed two innings on the mound with five strikeouts on three hits and two walks. Alexander fanned four in two innings of relief work.