Property Transfers Published 8:59 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Property transfers between April 3 – 7, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Cobb River Road Farm, LLC to Joshua S. Cobb, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Jerry and Jimmy Love to Anthony Love, Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Billy and Patricia Higgs to Billy Davis and Tiffany Arzheimer, Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Bridge Four Properties, LLC to Remigio Lopez, Fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

MIssionary Baptist of Panola to Mt. Zion MB Church, Lot 3, Block 4, of the Collins Map of the City of Batesville.

Brenda Gail, Robert and MIchael Campbell to Stephen Campbell, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Shayne Coats to Jonathan and Brianna Wilkes, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Estate of Robert Michael Campbell to Stephen Campbell, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Thomas Dolan to Phyllis Lynn Dolan, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Regions Bank DBA Regions Mortgage to William and Rebekah Taylor, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

John and Kim Holt to Charles and Jennifer Childers, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Lacey Williams ro Geraldine Hicks, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Lacey Williams to Cordia Pinkey, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Estate of A.B. Isbell, Steven Isbell and Lydia Ann Bethay, to A.B. Isbell, Jr., GST Exempt Residuary Trust, Steven Isbell et al., Trustees, North Half of Lot 14 and Lot 13, Hillandale Subdivision.

Hubert Sexton to Michael or Lori Manning, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 34 and the Northwest Quarter of Section 35, all in Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Bridge Four Properties, LLC to Florinterta Lopez-Pichardo and Vanessa Velasquez, Fraction of the South Half of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Estate of Mary Irene Arnold to Darrell and Richard Arnold, Northwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Billy Baker, Jr. to Billy Baker, Jr. and Tracy Baker, A part of the North Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Ethel and Lawrence McKinney to Tia Mckinney-Burgess, 1.5 acres in Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Ethel and Lawrence McKinney to Rachel McKinney Williams, 3.1 acres in Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Bonnie Skelton to Willam F. Wilson, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Angela Clanton to Grant Goforth and W. Boyce Crowell, The Southeast Half of Lot 2, Block 28, Town of Batesville.

First Judicial District

Carolyn Ladd Revocable Living Trust to Vicki Ladd Wood, Donna Ladd Allen, Carole Ladd Spencer and Raymond Ladd, Jr., 57.65 acres located in the Southwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Roy Edward Jennings to Gina Turner, Fraction of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

James and Christina Taylor to Crystal and Brandy Taylor, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

James G. Taylor to Crystal and Brandy Taylor, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

David Smith to Greg Pryor, Northeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Indu Vaghela to Prewitt Services, LLC, Two tracts in Section 35, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.