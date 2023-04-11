NDS sweeps Rossville Christian, eyes playoffs Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

North Delta School baseball kept its postseason hopes alive with a double header sweep of Rossville (TN) Christian 15-0 and 18-0 both in three innings Tuesday (April 4).

The Green Wave, (19-10; 5-6) takes on Clarksdale Lee this week in a crucial three-game series with the winner earning a wild card spot in the MAIS 3A playoffs.

NDS 15

Rossville 0

(Game One)

Hunter Carpenter, Kolby Baker, Deacon Downs, Evan Mayfield and Baylor Scammon drove in two runs each in the opener. Downs, Mayfield and Kason Dettor recorded doubles. Scammon struck out all nine batters he faced over three innings on the mound.

In the nightcap, Downs drove in three runs as Jett Manning, Markeyvion Wheatley and Carpenter accounted for two RBI’s. Sheldon Stokes fanned four in two innings of work on the mound. Carpenter struck out three batters and one walk in one inning.