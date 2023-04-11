Fundraiser underway for teen’s heart transplant

Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By Staff reports

A GoFundMe fundraiser for a Panola County teenager has been started to raise $150,000 for expenses relating to a heart transplant.

Armani Saulsberry, 19, suffered heart failure on March 7 and has been hospitalized since. He is the son of Shonta and Rico Saulsberry.

“Our son needs financial assistance in getting a heart transplant, taking care of his day-to-day medications, and being on his road to recovery. Your support and prayers are very much needed to help him throughout this transition,” the parents said on their GoFundMe description.

To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/ml73/armanis-heart-transplant

 

