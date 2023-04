Iris Casteel, 72 Published 11:58 am Monday, April 10, 2023

Iris Casteel, 72, passed away Monday morning, April 10, 2023, at the Diversicare Nursing Home in Batesville.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville.

The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. prior the service. Iris will be laid to rest at Chapman Cemetery in Ripley.