Eileen Marie Hossenlopp, 72 Published 11:09 am Friday, April 7, 2023

Eileen Marie Hossenlopp, 72, of Batesville, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Memphis.

Services are being planned in St. Louis with a burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery and details will be released once finalized.

Eileen was born April 14, 1950 in St. Louis, MO to the late Clarence Craig and Mary Meer Craig. She retired as a cashier and enjoyed crafting. She also loved watching game shows.

In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Craig and James Craig, and her granddaughter, Oaklynn Dukes.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory includes her daughter, Jennifer Gehringer, of Batesville, four siblings, Alan Craig, of St. Louis, MO, Kevin Craig, of Tallahassee, FL, Steve Craig, of St. Louis, MO, and Patricia Herren, of St. Louis, MO, four grandchildren, Austin Gehringer, Kaitlyn Gehriger, Preston Gehringer, and Tyler Gehringer, and eight great-grandchildren, Braydon Gehringer, Michael Gehringer, Gracelynn Gehringer, Scarlett Gehringer, Theo Gehringer, Owynn Plaster, Paston Dukes, and Paisleigh Dukes.