Sardis Lake Youth Fishing Rodeo dates announced

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announces the Sardis Lake Youth Fishing Rodeo will be held on April 29 at Cypress Point Recreation Area.

Registration will begin at 7 a.m. with the rodeo starting at 7:30 a.m.

A section of the Lower Lake at Cypress Point Recreation Area will be netted off and stocked with catfish. Participants must be one to 15 years old and accompanied by an adult. All participants must register prior to selecting a fishing site along the netted off area. Participants must bring their own fishing equipment, bait and a cooler or stringer for their fish.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Sardis Lake partners with First Security Bank of Batesville, Mississippi, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, and Bass Pro Shops Memphis Pyramid to host the annual event.

For more information, contact Mac McKnight at 662-563-4531.

