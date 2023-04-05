Tears will flow, but joy will come

Published 2:53 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By Staff reports

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

During the last two weekends a storm showed us who was in charge. We were very blessed, letting the blessed Savior know how thankful we are, just to be here to testify of his love for us.

On March 21, we lost what makes our heart sing, a smile that turns on a switch of emotions, love that spreads abroad from parent to child, sibling to grandparent, relations, friends, and community. The impact of these young people will be felt for a very long time.

The branches have been torn away, but one remains to blossom like the color of a rainbow. I see you standing tall with eyes bright as rain, feel with angels to keep you lifted up. You have the sounds of laughter, the knock on the bathroom door, the call of your name, the whispers of secrets in the night as tears run down your face.

Do not be ashamed to say I need a hug because that person might need one, too. Tears will flow many times, some happy, some sad. But joy will come in the morning.

