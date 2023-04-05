Kevin ‘Trouble’ Jones named to South Panola Athletic Hall of Fame Published 9:05 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

If you were a South Panola Football fan in mid-1990s you should well remember radio play announcer the late Bob Norris calling the name of Kevin “Trouble” Jones. He said it early and often as Jones racked up yardage and touchdowns consistently Friday after Friday.

A 1997 graduate, Jones was not only trouble for opposing defenses, he was also trouble for tracksters competing on individual and relay teams.

The South Panola running back and track star has been named to the South Athletic Hall of Fame and will be inducted into that shrine of athletes April 22.

Playing running back for four years, Jones was selected as first team district in 1994, 1995, 1996.

In 1996 he was named to the Clarion-Ledger’s Dandy Dozen, the best 12 players going into the season, and was also named Oxford Eagle newspaper’s player of the year for 1995-96. He was named Player of the Week 20 times in three years. Also while at South Panola he was selected to play in the Mississippi vs. Alabama All-Star game.

In 1994 Jones ran track with his team that was named State Champs in the 4×100 and 4×200 competitions.

Jones would continue his football days at Northwest Mississippi Community College playing two years not only leading the league in rushing both years but also being named All-American in 1997, 1998.

Ten athletes/coaches are being inducted into the SP Athletic Hall of Fame and three supporters will be recognized for community service.