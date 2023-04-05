Forever Panola Award presented to retiring Supt. Wilder Published 8:49 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

1 of 2

The first Forever Panola Award sponsored by Panola Partnership was presented to retiring Superintendent Tim Wilder of the South Panola School District. Partnership CEO Joe Azar (right) said the Forever Panola Award, presented to WIlder at the Partnership Annual Meeting in Como, will be given in the future to individuals who have made a lasting impact in the Batesville and Panola community. Also on hand for the presentation was Mike Dunlap, secretary of the Partnership’s Executive Board. Taking part in the annual meeting were speakers (from left) Dr. Michael Heindle, President of Northwest Community College and State Senator Nicole Boyd. Also pictured is Dr. Daniel Boyd, Sen. Boyd’s husband. (Joey Brent)