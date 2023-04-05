Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By Staff reports

March 28

12:41 a.m. – Bates St., 68 year old man has fallen, Lifeguard is en route.

6:50 a.m. – Bates St., 68 year old man has fallen, Lifeguard is en route.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

8:57 a.m. – Bates St., man has fallen and  hit his head.

12:21 p.m. – Johnson Rd., one car accident, subject is breathing but unresponsive.

March 29

10:14 a.m. – MLK, 79 year old female with difficulty breathing.

4:03 p.m. – Keating Rd., two vehicle accident in front of Calvary Baptist Church.

4:18 p.m. – Pine Lake Dr., female subject has fallen.

4:42 p.m. – Hwy. 51, Walgreen’s area, two car accident, cars are pulled into the Walgreens parking lot.

5:42 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, vehicle hit a building, vehicle has left scene, but building structure needs to be checked.

11:51 p.m. –  Gay St., male subject with medical emergency.

March 30

11:24 a.m. – Black Jack Rd., county needs assistance with structure fire.

March 31

6:17 a.m. – Hemlock Dr., 75 year old subject needs lift assist.

7:08 a.m. – Curtis Rd., smell of smoke reported.

9:19 a.m. – Harmon Circle, 74 year old subject has fallen.

12:27 p.m. – Hwy. 6 near Popeyes for a two vehicle accident.

3:14 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., Cracker Barrel, female subject has fallen in the parking lot.

4:47 p.m. – Larson St., female has high sugar.

April 1

7:31 a.m. – Hemlock Dr., patient has fallen.

11:48 a.m. – College St., 76 year old female with chest pain and shortness of breath.

3:41 p.m. – Patton Lane, 50 year old female has passed out near the community center. 

April 2

1:08 a.m. – MLK, 49 year old man with medical emergency.

7:59 a.m. – Maple Lane, 68 year old female is unresponsive.

8:12 a.m. – Hemlock Dr., subject has shot himself.

10:43 a.m. – WalMart, female subject has passed out on the bench.

1:28 p.m. – Hadorn Rd., grass fire caused by transformer blowing.

7:23 p.m. – Walker Rd., fire alarm.

9:50 p.m. – I-55 and Hwy. 6, vehicle accident, no reported injuries.

April 3

6:58 a.m. – I-55 northbound, at the Batesville exit, one vehicle accident, car is smoking with occupants inside.

3:59 p.m. – Johnson St., 48 year old female has fallen.

4:38 p.m. – College St., male patient is nauseous.

 

More News

Indulge in Easter, but remember the reason

Tears will flow, but joy will come

Dangerous dogs will be taken to Senatobia under new policy

The Oaks Has Grand Opening

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow