Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

March 28

12:41 a.m. – Bates St., 68 year old man has fallen, Lifeguard is en route.

6:50 a.m. – Bates St., 68 year old man has fallen, Lifeguard is en route.

8:57 a.m. – Bates St., man has fallen and hit his head.

12:21 p.m. – Johnson Rd., one car accident, subject is breathing but unresponsive.

March 29

10:14 a.m. – MLK, 79 year old female with difficulty breathing.

4:03 p.m. – Keating Rd., two vehicle accident in front of Calvary Baptist Church.

4:18 p.m. – Pine Lake Dr., female subject has fallen.

4:42 p.m. – Hwy. 51, Walgreen’s area, two car accident, cars are pulled into the Walgreens parking lot.

5:42 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, vehicle hit a building, vehicle has left scene, but building structure needs to be checked.

11:51 p.m. – Gay St., male subject with medical emergency.

March 30

11:24 a.m. – Black Jack Rd., county needs assistance with structure fire.

March 31

6:17 a.m. – Hemlock Dr., 75 year old subject needs lift assist.

7:08 a.m. – Curtis Rd., smell of smoke reported.

9:19 a.m. – Harmon Circle, 74 year old subject has fallen.

12:27 p.m. – Hwy. 6 near Popeyes for a two vehicle accident.

3:14 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., Cracker Barrel, female subject has fallen in the parking lot.

4:47 p.m. – Larson St., female has high sugar.

April 1

7:31 a.m. – Hemlock Dr., patient has fallen.

11:48 a.m. – College St., 76 year old female with chest pain and shortness of breath.

3:41 p.m. – Patton Lane, 50 year old female has passed out near the community center.

April 2

1:08 a.m. – MLK, 49 year old man with medical emergency.

7:59 a.m. – Maple Lane, 68 year old female is unresponsive.

8:12 a.m. – Hemlock Dr., subject has shot himself.

10:43 a.m. – WalMart, female subject has passed out on the bench.

1:28 p.m. – Hadorn Rd., grass fire caused by transformer blowing.

7:23 p.m. – Walker Rd., fire alarm.

9:50 p.m. – I-55 and Hwy. 6, vehicle accident, no reported injuries.

April 3

6:58 a.m. – I-55 northbound, at the Batesville exit, one vehicle accident, car is smoking with occupants inside.

3:59 p.m. – Johnson St., 48 year old female has fallen.

4:38 p.m. – College St., male patient is nauseous.