Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
March 28
12:41 a.m. – Bates St., 68 year old man has fallen, Lifeguard is en route.
6:50 a.m. – Bates St., 68 year old man has fallen, Lifeguard is en route.
8:57 a.m. – Bates St., man has fallen and hit his head.
12:21 p.m. – Johnson Rd., one car accident, subject is breathing but unresponsive.
March 29
10:14 a.m. – MLK, 79 year old female with difficulty breathing.
4:03 p.m. – Keating Rd., two vehicle accident in front of Calvary Baptist Church.
4:18 p.m. – Pine Lake Dr., female subject has fallen.
4:42 p.m. – Hwy. 51, Walgreen’s area, two car accident, cars are pulled into the Walgreens parking lot.
5:42 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, vehicle hit a building, vehicle has left scene, but building structure needs to be checked.
11:51 p.m. – Gay St., male subject with medical emergency.
March 30
11:24 a.m. – Black Jack Rd., county needs assistance with structure fire.
March 31
6:17 a.m. – Hemlock Dr., 75 year old subject needs lift assist.
7:08 a.m. – Curtis Rd., smell of smoke reported.
9:19 a.m. – Harmon Circle, 74 year old subject has fallen.
12:27 p.m. – Hwy. 6 near Popeyes for a two vehicle accident.
3:14 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., Cracker Barrel, female subject has fallen in the parking lot.
4:47 p.m. – Larson St., female has high sugar.
April 1
7:31 a.m. – Hemlock Dr., patient has fallen.
11:48 a.m. – College St., 76 year old female with chest pain and shortness of breath.
3:41 p.m. – Patton Lane, 50 year old female has passed out near the community center.
April 2
1:08 a.m. – MLK, 49 year old man with medical emergency.
7:59 a.m. – Maple Lane, 68 year old female is unresponsive.
8:12 a.m. – Hemlock Dr., subject has shot himself.
10:43 a.m. – WalMart, female subject has passed out on the bench.
1:28 p.m. – Hadorn Rd., grass fire caused by transformer blowing.
7:23 p.m. – Walker Rd., fire alarm.
9:50 p.m. – I-55 and Hwy. 6, vehicle accident, no reported injuries.
April 3
6:58 a.m. – I-55 northbound, at the Batesville exit, one vehicle accident, car is smoking with occupants inside.
3:59 p.m. – Johnson St., 48 year old female has fallen.
4:38 p.m. – College St., male patient is nauseous.