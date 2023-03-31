Storm shelter locations in Panola County
Published 4:07 pm Friday, March 31, 2023
STORM SHELTER LOCATIONS:
Batesville Fire Dept Sta. 2 105 Woodland Rd, Batesville
Red Hill Vol Fire Dept. 3201 Barnacre Rd, Batesville
Curtis Lock Station VFD 2809 Curtis Locke Station Rd, Batesville
Mt. Olivet Vol Fire Dept. 6507 Mt. Olivet Road, Batesville
Sardis Lake Vol Fire Dept. 28521 HWY 35 N, Batesville (1 mile West of FD)
Coles Point Vol Fire Dept. 1270 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville
Courtland Vol Fire Dept. 536 Main St, Courtland
Bynum Vol. Fire Dept. 13510 Eureka Road, Batesville
Union Vol Fire Dept. 100 Simon Chapel Rd., Sardis
Pleasant Grove VFD 9566 HWY 315, Sardis
Longtown Vol Fire Dept 4975 HWY 310, Crenshaw
Crenshaw Vol Fire Dept. 100 E. Missouri Ave., Crenshaw (behind FD)
Pope Vol Fire Dept 788 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope
Downtown Pope Behind 707 Main St., Pope