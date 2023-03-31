Storm shelter locations in Panola County

Published 4:07 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

By Staff reports

STORM SHELTER LOCATIONS:

Batesville Fire Dept Sta. 2             105 Woodland Rd, Batesville

Red Hill Vol Fire Dept.                   3201 Barnacre Rd, Batesville

Curtis Lock Station VFD                 2809 Curtis Locke Station Rd, Batesville

Mt. Olivet Vol Fire Dept.               6507 Mt. Olivet Road, Batesville

Sardis Lake Vol Fire Dept.             28521 HWY 35 N, Batesville (1 mile West of FD)

Coles Point Vol Fire Dept.             1270 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville

Courtland Vol Fire Dept.               536 Main St, Courtland

Bynum Vol. Fire Dept.                   13510 Eureka Road, Batesville

Union Vol Fire Dept.                      100 Simon Chapel Rd., Sardis

Pleasant Grove VFD                       9566 HWY 315, Sardis

Longtown Vol Fire Dept                 4975 HWY 310, Crenshaw

Crenshaw Vol Fire Dept.               100 E. Missouri Ave., Crenshaw (behind FD)

Pope Vol Fire Dept                         788 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope

Downtown Pope                             Behind 707 Main St., Pope

