Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

March 20

Kenterrius Nelson, 77 Baker Rd., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant.

Ronald Edward Haggard, III, 601 Huntington Place, Oxford, charged with three counts of molestation.

William C. Dishmon, 1790 Oakwood Dr., Memphis, charged with contempt of court.

March 21

Aquarius Lakonta Harris, 700 Shadow Creek, Oxford, charged with domestic violence/simple assault.

Brondreckcus Q. Clark, 117 Lester St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Todd Bernard Miles, 981B Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with felony embezzlement.

Kevin Chase Stacks, 3287 Stage Rd., Coldwater, charged with burglary and grand larceny.

Nakia Jaquanda Johnson, 2620 Lejuene Dr., Biloxi, charged with DUI (other).

March 22

Jalen Devon Gilliam, 1104 Scott Ave., Lambert, charged with no drivers license and speeding.

Kyle Joseph Siebenmorgen, 8210 Latrice Dr., Little Rock, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Jertavious Dashun Chapman, 6084 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with careless driving, no drivers license, and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

March 23

Larry Dean Hester, 6416 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with malicious mischief and petit larceny.

Wesley James Pegues, Jr., 591 CR 25, Water Valley, charged with DUI (other).

Todd Ray Jones, Jr., Hwy. 315, Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Gary Louis Mills, Jr., 1032 Trace Dr., Senatobia, charged with receiving stolen property.

Todd Tazmon Oliver, 84 Azzie Lee Rd., Courtland, charged with operating an ATV on a state highway and no helmet.

March 24

Toni Sherrell Rucker, 4775 Sherry Dr., Horn Lake, charged with failure to yield, no seatbelt, improper turn, reckless driving, no insurance, and two counts of no child restraints.

Nathan Myron Camp, 327 Chapel Hill Rd., Courtland, charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and possession of kratom.

Shameek Najee Thomas, 532B West Pearl St., Sardis, charged with three counts of contempt of court/failure to appear.

March 25

Justin Kenrell Mister, 330 Ford Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Deon Desha Smith, 3408A Eureka St., Batesville, charged with receiving stolen property.

Ashley Elizabeth Britt, 605 East Lee St., Sardis, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Michael Dewayne Williams, 181 CR 2670, Lamar, AR, charged with trespassing and possession of illegal game.

David Lee Tilley, 662 CR 3537, Clarksville, AR, charged with trespassing and possession of illegal game.

Regina Antoinette Duncan, 2669 Curby, Robinsonville, charged with contempt of court/failure to appear.

March 26

Christopher Bernard Moore, 2909 Caffey St., Hernando, charged with improper equipment, DUI (third), and driving while license suspended.

Carrie Martin, 271 Johnson Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jacob Lee Underwood, 2085 Grain Rd., Thaxton, arrested on a warrant.

Maurice O’Rolsheal, 4238 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence and simple assault to create fear.