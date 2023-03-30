Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:06 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

March 21

10:27 a.m. – Magnolia Circle, 98 year old female, medical alarm.

11:29 a.m. – Tiger Dr., one vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

4:31 p.m. – MLK Dr., female with difficulty breathing.

5:52 p.m. – Patton Lane, 68 year old male not breathing.

7:44 p.m. – Hickory Lane, 69 year old subject with dizziness.

9:59 p.m. – Curtis Road, just west of James Road, county requesting assistance, one vehicle accident, car went under the bridge, six occupants reported.

March 22

11:52 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Parker-Hannifan, 56 year old female has passed out.

3:43 p.m. – Magnolia Circle, unknown medical call.

4:43 p.m. – I–55 Southbound, just before north Batesville exit, vehicle on fire.

9:36 p.m. – Sweetgum Dr., 36 year old male with possible seizure.

March 23

12:13 a.m. – Eureka St., lift assist needed.

12:44 a.m. – Hwy. 51N, caller requesting an ambulance.

9:53 a.m. – Hwy. 51N, Walgreens, male subject has passed out in the store.

10:50 a.m. – MLK Dr., ICS Headstart, automatic fire alarm.

5:48 p.m. – Hwy. 51N., MDOT, gas tank leave.

7:12 p.m. – Eureka St., 71 year old male has fallen and sustained injuries, Lifeguard also en route.

7:16 p.m. – Bates St., 68 year old male having chest pains.

11:57 p.m. – Cotton Plant Rd., possible residential fire, caller smells smoke.

March 24

8:07 a.m. – Trianon Rd., two vehicle accident with possible injuries.

7:37 p.m. – I-55 northbound, just north of the Batesville exit, car has hit a semi-truck.

9:27 p.m. – Oakley Dr., vehicle in a ditch, car is submerged, vehicle is occupied.

9:48 p.m. – Perkins Lane, female caller said she is stuck in her vehicle (flooding).

10:10 p.m. – McDonald’s, subject is stuck in vehicle (flooding).

10:53 p.m. – Hays St., caller advises homes in neighborhood are flooding.

11:45 p.m. – Crown Dr., Greenserv, fire alarm.

11:48 p.m. – Eureka St., downed power lines reported.

March 25

12:02 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., 13 year old male who fell on stairs has cut on eye.

5:13 p.m. – Medical Center Dr., Panola Medical, fire alarm.

6:26 p.m. – Lester St., 71 year old male with medical emergency.

March 26

5:54 a.m. – Ozbirn St., residential fire alarm.

7:06 a.m. – I-55 northbound, just north of mile marker 246, one vehicle accident, overturned, unknown injuries, not known if roadway is blocked.

12:30 p.m. – Finch Henry Job Corps, 17 year old with high sugar, Lifeguard also en route.

5:37 p.m. – Claude St., medical emergency.

March 27

9:24 a.m. – Hwy. 6, Classic Cars Warehouse, smoke detector sounding.

11:33 a.m. – Marie St., resident locked out of his house, needs help entering.

2:41 p.m. – WalMart, automotive department, 72 year old male having pain.

8:46 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, Love’s Truck Stop, for a stabbing.