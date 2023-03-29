Patricia Bell Published 9:04 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

With great sorrow, the family announces the death of Patricia Bell, age 80, of Summerville, GA. Patricia passed away on March 21, 2023, after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of passing.

Pat was born April 12, 1942, in Memphis, to Walter and Lillian Slay. She Graduated from Batesville High School in Mississippi and from the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga, TN.

In addition to the role of mother to Julia Anne Goodnight, Nancy Karen Goodnight and Amy Goodnight Kennedy, Pat spent her career as an accountant, and retired as the Vice President of Finance for the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce.

During retirement Pat spent time in many hobbies. She participated in multiple Bible Study groups and several book clubs. She was an extraordinary painter and she was an avid Master Gardner.

Pat lived a life of deep faith and was a devoted member of the McFerrin Sunday School Class at Brainerd Baptist and of the Lydia Sunday School class at Trion First Baptist Church.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Lillian Slay , Winnifred and Theron Chandler, beloved Aunt and Uncle, daughters Julia Anne and Karen Goodnight

Pat is survived by a daughter Amy Kennedy (Gary), adoring grandchildren Scott Kennedy (Kimber), Lauren Pettit (Luke), Rebecca Thomas (Ramsey) and Lilly Kennedy as well as 4 great grand children Rowan, Ridley and Rory Thomas and Josie Kennedy. Additionally, Pat is survived by special loved ones, Barbara, David, Megan and Alison King. Pat leaves behind a very large and special friend group from many phases of her life. There are beloved childhood friends from Batesville, and numerous friends from Chattanooga, TN and friends from Summerville, GA.

Pat was an extraordinarily brilliant person with many gifts and talents. She was a generous soul to all she met and loved by all who knew her. Her talent for gardening and painting are tangible gifts she leaves us. Her creativity and boundless love made this world a better place.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Trion First Baptist Church on Thursday March 30, in the sanctuary. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. with the Celebration to begin at noon.

The family request that any memorial donations in honor of Patricia Bell be made to Trion First Baptist Church or The Ronald Mcdonald House where she volunteered for many years.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.