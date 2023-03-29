Pamela Moore King Published 9:05 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Pamela Moore King, age 55, passed away Thursday evening at Regional One Health in Memphis, TN. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the Memorial Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Crowder Baptist Church in Crowder, MS. Pam was a member of Dream Riders Biking for children.

She enjoyed the times of riding in the Northern Mountains of Arkansas, was a twenty year employee with the United States Postal Service, was one of the most selfless people you would ever meet and always willing to initiate support to her grieving friends and family. Pam loved her family and her grandchildren were her everything!

Those whom she leaves behind include her son, Christopher King (Ashlee) of Winnsboro, TX; seven grandchildren, Kadence, Michaela, Nathaniel, Gunner, Maddison, Emersyn and Briella her mother, Linda Meek (George) of Courtland, MS; her father, Ralph Moore (Nancy) of Sardis, MS and one brother, Ken Moore (Karen) of Lafayette, GA. Pam was preceded in death by the love of her life, Stacy King.

Memorial contributions may be made to your local chapter of Dream Riders.