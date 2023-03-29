ND ends skid with wins over Lee, Strayhorn Published 10:00 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Photo – North Delta’s Brady Harris lines up a fly ball in a game last week. The Green Wave will play Kirk Academy in district action this week. (Glennie Pou)

Green Wave score 19 in two games

By Brad Greer

The North Delta School snapped a four-game losing streak Saturday (March 25) at home with victories over Lee, AR, 9-3 and Strayhorn 10-0 in four innings.

The Green Wave improved to 14-7 as they prepared to return to district play against Kirk Academy this week.

NDS 9

Lee 3

The Green Wave spotted Lee a 3-0 lead in the top of the first before scoring five runs in the bottom half of the frame and four in the third for the final margin of victory.

Clayton Hentz fired four innings of no-hit baseball in relief of starter Kason Dettor to earn the win on the mound.

Alex Jackson and Deacon Downs tripled while Rowan Gordan had two singles. J.T.Brooks and Kolby Baker each delivered a single.

ND 10

Strayhorn 0

Trey Drumheller drove in three runs while Sheldon Stokes and Kevin Hill combined on a no-hitter for the Green Wave in the nightcap.

Baker, Brooks and Owens Johnson supplied singles with Brayden Weaver and Blake Herring contributing with RBI’s.

Stokes gave up three hits in three innings on the mound with two strikeouts while Hill struck out the side in the fourth.

