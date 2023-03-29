Juneteenth Fellowship Held in Sardis

Published 9:54 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

By Staff reports

The Panola County Juneteenth 1st Annual Fellowship was held Friday, March 24, at the Sardis Educational Building located on Hwy. 315 West. Guest pastor was Rev. Charles R. DeLoach, III, of Brown Baptist M.B. Church. Pictured is this year’s Juneteenth committee. They are (front, from left) Coasie Parker, Lula Palmer, Melissa Nelson, Antoinette Malone, Beatrice House, (second row) Pam Pope, Monae Malone, Ernest Robinson, Linette Malone, Vekedra Price, Margie Gipson, (third row) Yolanda Shegog, Brenda Carter-Black, Leonard Booth, Charles Palmer, (fourth row) Bud Taylor, Shalonda Ford, Dr. Herb Hamilton, and Bobbye Cole.

