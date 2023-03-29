Car show, pancakes on the Downtown Square Saturday Published 9:35 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Weather forecasts for Saturday point to a sunny, mild day for the 13th Annual Show Off on the Square open car and tractor show. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more will begin setting up on the Square at 8 a.m. and will be available for viewing until 3:30 p.m.

The free event is one of the most popular happenings in downtown Batesville each year. Families stroll through the Square looking at hot rods, stock cars, antique cars, and other curiosities.

Trophies in several categories will be awarded. All proceeds from the entry fees and other donations go to the Baptist Children’s Village and other local needs. MS Delta Street Rods and the City of Batesville have co-sponsored the event for several years.

There are no trophies for tractors, and those will be displayed in one section, to the side of the Square.

The Exchange Club of Batesville will have its spring Pancake Breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m.. at the Intermediate School cafeteria, two blocks off the Square. Many people will have their traditional pancake breakfast with the Exchange Club members before heading to the Square for the downtown festivities.

For additional information about the Show Off on the Square event, contact Darrelll Martin at 662-561-5163 or Jerry Sides at 901-413-5834. For more information about the tractor show, contact Bud Fisher at 662-578-1258. For more information about the Pancake Breakfast, contact Danny Jones at 662-654-0150.